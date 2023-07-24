Centre aims cash balance near Rs 1 lakh crore until September to avoid using RBI window: Govt source

The Centre utilised the RBI's WMA facility to meet the FY23 fiscal deficit target.

After a prolonged period of lower cash balances, the central government aims to maintain a comfortable cash position of at least 1 lakh crore during the July-September quarter as it looks to ensure sufficient buffers and avoid taking loans from the central bank to address temporary mismatches in receipts and payments, according to a government official.

“We are looking to maintain a cash position near Rs 1 lakh crore for this quarter. We do not want to go into ways and means advances (WMA) and land on the other side,” the official said on the condition of anonymity. The central government's cash balance has been on the lower end for the past couple of years. In fact, by the end of the previous fiscal it turned negative from around Rs 30,000 crore at the end of 2021-22.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report for 2022-23, the Centre borrowed Rs 48,677 crore from the central bank’s WMA facility to meet last year’s fiscal deficit target. It had not done so to meet the fiscal deficit target for 2021-22.

Source: Reserve Bank of India

The WMA facility, the interest rate for which is charged at the repo rate, can be availed by the government if it needs immediate cash from the RBI. The central bank has increased the benchmark policy rate by 250 basis points in 2022-23 but has kept it unchanged so far in the current fiscal.

Robust revenues are primarily contributing to the central government’s ability to keep a higher cash position than before. In the second week of July, the Centre’s cash balance jumped to around Rs 2 lakh crore due to advance tax payments and goods and services tax collections, the official said.

States’ Finances

With less than a year left for general elections, the Centre is once again pushing states to prioritise spending on infrastructure as the former expects additional tax devolutions earlier in a fiscal year as well as conditions tied to future instalments to speed up their pace of capital expenditure, the official said.

“The cash position of state governments is also good with the central government releasing additional devolutions in advance. The focus is that states invest in capex (capital expenditure) and let growth come back,” the official said.

In the last couple of years, the Centre has been advancing tax devolutions to enable states to speed up capital spending, among others. The Centre estimates transferring Rs 10.21 lakh crore to states this financial year. On top of that, the interest-free capex loans to states for the current fiscal have seen a 30 percent increase over 2022-23 to Rs 1.3 lakh crore. A large part of this fund is tied to states fulfilling certain conditions, including a requirement to maintain a specific pace of capital spending, and undertaking key reforms such as in urban planning.

The push towards increasing the pace of capital expenditure by states comes amid indications that they are unable to keep up. As per provisional accounts for 2022-23, states achieved 82 percent of the budget estimate for capex, which is in line with the last seven-year average, according to a report co-authored by Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. This was despite the Centre’s capex assistance programme, which paid Rs 82,000 crore in 2022-23, less than the budgeted Rs 1 lakh crore in the last fiscal.

States are lagging on capital expenditure as committed revenue spending that includes pensions and salaries “continues to bite,” as per the July 21 report by Emkay Global. "While the trend of overall fiscal consolidation is a welcome one, states largely achieving it by cutting down on capex is not a healthy sign given states’ capex is broader than the Centre’s in terms of sectoral coverage and therefore has a bigger multiplier effect," it said.