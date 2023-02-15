 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre aims at almost doubling seafood exports to $14 billion by 2025

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

"In 2021-22, the (seafood) exports figure was worth USD 7.76 billion, which was 17 per cent of our agriculture shipments. We have a target to achieve USD 14 billion by 2025," Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said.

Sea foods

The Centre is aiming at nearly doubling seafood exports to USD 14 billion by 2025, a Union minister said on Wednesday.

Seafood exports are showing a positive trend this fiscal with three per cent growth in volume, she said.

She was speaking here at the inauguration of the India International Seafood Show 2023.