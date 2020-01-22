App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre agrees to restart project to upgrade infrastructure at Angul Aluminium Park

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal for accepting his request to restart the project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

The central government has agreed to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminium Park in Odisha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal for accepting his request to restart the project.

It is a joint venture between Navratna PSU NALCO and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco).

Close

"Thank CIM Shri @PiyushGoyal for acceding to my request to re-start the project for up-gradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminium Park in Odisha. The decision is another testimony of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi's commitment for the development of Odisha and its people," Pradhan said in a twitter post on Tuesday.

related news

"With renewed focus on ironing out bottlenecks to ensure expeditious completion of the project, the Angul Aluminium Park project, a JV between @NALCO_India and @idco_odisha is expected to be completed by July 2020," the Union Petroleum and Steel minister said.

The petroleum minister said that the project is being developed at a cost of Rs 99.60 crore including a central grant of Rs 33.44 crore.

The proposed facility, spread over an area of 223 acres, will be a major infrastructure boost for the aluminium downstream industries, Pradhan said.

Pradhan's request came after apex committee of Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme (MIIUS), in November 2018, decided to drop the project citing slow progress.

In December last year, Pradhan had written a letter to Goyal seeking his personal intervention to restart the project, which had been approved in August 2015, and initiate steps for its speedy completion.

He had also urged Goyal to review the work done so far on the project to upgrade infrastructure at the Angul Aluminium Park in Odisha. The project was dropped citing slow progress.

Pradhan had also sought restoration of Central assistance sanctioned for the proposed aluminum cluster at Angul under the Modified Industrial Infrastructure Up- gradation Scheme (MIIUS).

An agency, Angul Aluminium Park Private Ltd (AAPPL), had been entrusted to implement the project.

The Angul aluminium park, spread across 223 acres, is dedicated for downstream and ancillary industries in the aluminium sector.

Pradhan has said that the government has already received many investment proposals for the Aluminium Park in Angul and the project would create around 15,000 job opportunities.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Angul Aluminium Park #Centre #Economy #India #infrastructure

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.