App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central law to replace Essential Commodities Act soon: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

APMCs, over the years, had become barriers for farmers to get a fair price for their produce as they were forced to sell it through these committees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on June 1 approved the minimum support price for 14 kharif crops.

The MSP for paddy has been raised by Rs 53 per to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a cabinet briefing.

The revised prices will provide farmers nearly 50-83 percent more than the cost, Tomar said. Among other produce, the MSP for Cotton has been increased by 50 percent or Rs 260 to Rs 5,515 per quintal, he said.

Close

The MSP for ragi, moong and groundnut have also been raised by 50 percent.

related news

Also Read | MSP hike, equity scheme for MSMEs & more: Takeaways from Cabinet briefing

On May 15, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that decades-old monopolies of state-run Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs), often blamed for unfair trading, would be dismantled, amendment of the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) and frame an indicative price signalling system that a farmer can rely on at the time of sowing.

"The government has decided to give farmers the right to decide where and at what price he would sell his produce. The central Act will be brought and the process for that is ongoing and will take full shape in few days," Tomar said.

APMCs, over the years, had become barriers for farmers to get a fair price for their produce as they were forced to sell it through these committees. APMC regulations require farmers to only sell to licensed middlemen in notified markets, usually in the same area where farmers reside, rather than in an open market.

The ECA will also be amended to eliminate punitive measures such as preventive detention, confiscation of vehicles and attachment of properties of suspected hoarders and black marketeers.

Under existing rules, the ECA limits quantities traders can buy from farmers and hold as stock. If a trader cannot buy or hold sufficient quantities of grains for a certain profit margin, he or she would not buy out surpluses that farmers may have to sell. This has been identified as one of the reasons why farm incomes have taken a hit.

Tomar said the procurement of wheat and paddy has gone up despite concerns due to lockdown.

Also Read | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

He noted that 360 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured this year versus 342 lakh metric tonnes last year. In the case of paddy, procurement has been at 95 lakh metric tonnes versus 90 lakh metric tonne last year.

Among other measures to help farmers, the government has extended time for repayment of loans to August now, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #agriculture #APMC #Essential Commodities Act

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.