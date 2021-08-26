MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Central banks should not mandate 'green' investments: Raghuram Rajan

Mr Raghuram Rajan, who earlier served as chief economist for the International Monetary Fund, said central banks should instead turn their focus to the financial stability of these green investments and other threats such as crypto currencies and cyber security.

Reuters
August 26, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan

The onus of promoting sustainable investments should lie with governments and not central banks, which already have significant other policy commitments, said Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor.

Central banks should steer clear of politically-driven unlegislated areas such as "green" investments, as their mandates of providing financial and monetary stability are already quite wide, Mr Rajan told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.

"Asking the central bank to say you should buy only green bonds, not brown bonds, etc., is asking the central bank to impose its own views on something which is primarily a fiscal matter," he said.

Mr Rajan, who earlier served as chief economist for the International Monetary Fund, said central banks should instead turn their focus to the financial stability of these green investments and other threats such as crypto currencies and cyber security.

Crypto currencies have a "potential future," particularly well-regulated stablecoins, Mr Rajan said, but it wasn't clear what fundamentals were backing their valuations other than a "heady environment," with easy monetary policy fuelling all asset prices.

Close

Related stories

Cryptos won't be "your last resort" in a doomsday scenario, he said. "I would be much more confident about the value of these cryptos once they find proper use cases," such as an effective means of payment, especially in cross-border transactions.

On Track

Mr Rajan, who is professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, did not expect markets to react in a 2013-style "taper tantrum" as the US Federal Reserve unveils its plan to withdraw stimulus, which he said was unlikely to happen at Jackson Hole on Friday.

"Ideally, the Fed would like to observe as long as possible, (and) ... make sure that the economy is well on track towards growth, he said. "Of course, the problem is the Delta variant, plus whatever variants are lurking in the background."

He expected inflationary pressures in the United States to be transitory, but said prices may remain elevated for longer than expected due to strong wages, unavailability of workers, and additional fiscal stimulus measures.

"Firms are feeling confident enough to pass through price increase ... they don't do that until they think that these higher prices are to stay," Mr Rajan said.

Referring to India, Mr Rajan said inflation there could rise in the short term as pent-up demand takes hold, resulting in supply-side bottlenecks, but demand will fall over the medium-term due to stressed households and economic scarring from the pandemic.

Central banks in many emerging countries are being proactive and raising interest rates, Mr Rajan said.

"Now, obviously, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is watching the data and it will make the decision when it when it has to make it."
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Economy #Green Investment #Raghuram Rajan
first published: Aug 26, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.