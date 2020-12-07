CEA Subramanian Asks NSC To Make Junked Consumer Spending Survey Public: Report

Twitter (@BrookingsIndia)

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian has asked the National Statistical Commission (NSC) to make public the 2017-18 consumer spending survey, which was junked due to "data quality issues".

NSC Chairman Bimal Kumar Roy has received a communiqué from the CEA's office to release the data of the Consumer Expenditure Survey (CES), Business Standard reported.

"The government had decided to not release the consumer expenditure survey report. But, earlier this year, NSC Chairman Bimal Kumar Roy received a communiqué from the CEA's office requesting the results be made public as it is used for analysis in the Economic Survey" a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A smaller group within the statistical body, led by Roy, is expected to make a final decision on making the survey's findings public.

"The meeting hasn't taken place yet," an official told the paper.

The CES 2017-18 showed that monthly per capita consumption expenditure declined 3.7 percent since 2011-12, falling for the first time in more than four decades, Business Standard reported in November 2019.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) had junked the survey, stating that there was "a significant increase in the divergence in not only the levels in the consumption pattern but also the direction of the change when compared to the other administrative data sources like the actual production of goods and services".

"In view of the data quality issues, the Ministry has decided not to release the Consumer Expenditure Survey results of 2017-2018. The Ministry is separately examining the feasibility of conducting the next Consumer Expenditure Survey in 2020-2021 and 2021-22 after incorporating all data quality refinements in the survey process," the ministry said in a statement in November 2019.

Data from the survey was also to be used to change the base year for the gross domestic product (GDP) to 2017-18.