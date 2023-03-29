CEA Nageswaran sees average of 6.5% GDP growth in this fiscal

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran was among the speakers at CSEP's flagship summit on Mar 29

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on March 29 said he sees an average of 6.5 percent growth in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year, as per a CNBC TV-18 report.

Nageswaran made the claim while speaking at a seminar organised in New Delhi by the Centre for Social Economic and Progress (CSEP).

The CEA's statement comes two days after S&P Global Ratings kept India's growth forecast for the financial year 2023-24 unchanged at 6 percent. In FY25, the economy will grow at a rate of 6.9 percent, the ratings agency said.

According to the CEA, the country's financial sector has been strengthened, and banks have recapitilasied themselves while recording a dip in the non-performing assets (NPAs).

Nageswaran, however, noted that factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, commodity price shock and global interest rate hikes have induced uncertainty among private investors, the CNBC TV-18 report said.

The economy is "again under stress after a potential tightening of financial conditions which is not fully behind us", he was quoted as saying.

The CEA also pointed out that in the pre-pandemic phase, the country's economy underwent a "period of classic financial cycle repair" and was accompanied by a slowdown in the real estate sector.

According to Nageswaran, the global export growth could be tepid in terms of growth rate, considering the global uncertainties. He, however, said he agreed with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's assessment that India's overall exports could touch $3.25 trillion in FY23.

The CEA further noted that developing countries such as India require a strong economic growth to finance their energy needs, the report said.