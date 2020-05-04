CCI to purchase cotton at MSP: Centre assures Maharashtra farmers

The Textiles Ministry on Monday assured farmers in Maharashtra that the Cotton Corporation of India is fully prepared to purchase cotton at minimum support price in the state during the ongoing lockdown. The MSP operations are continuing and Cotton Corporation of India's (CCI) procurement is on at 34 centres currently in the state, the ministry said amid concerns that traders may not offer a better price in view of the pandemic situation forcing farmers to avail the MSP rates.

The Cotton Corporation of India along with its agent the Maharashtra State Cotton Growers' Marketing Federation is well geared and ready to implement the minimum support price operations in Maharashtra, the ministry said.

The assurance by the ministry follows media reports regarding problems being faced by farmers in selling kapas in agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra.

"The procurement is regulated by the state APMCs and 27 centres are coming under red zones as identified by the district administration wherein procurement is expected to pick up after 3rd May, 2020," it said.

In remaining 22 centres the state government has been approached by the CCI for issue of passes/tokens to farmers to bring Kapas and the matter is being constantly monitored by the Ministry of Textiles through daily status reports on arrival of farmers &Kapas procurement in the APMCs.

The necessary coordination of the CCI with the officials of the Government of Maharashtra is being done through frequent Conferences for trouble shooting of emerging issues.

The Textiles Ministry has also issued an advisory to the Government of Maharashtra to make appropriate arrangements in APMCs for facilitating access to the cotton farmers to avoid distress selling, the ministry said.

Around 77.40 per cent of total Kapas produced in Maharashtra had already arrived in the markets and been sold till March 25.

The CCI has procured 91.90 lakh quintals of kapas equivalent to 18.66 lakh bales of cotton.

Steps have been taken by the CCI to clear outstanding payment to farmers for the procured kapas. Of total procurement value of Rs 4,995 crore, a sum of Rs 4,987 crore has already reached farmers, the ministry said.