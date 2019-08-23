CCI needs to ensure Indian cos are not subject to abuse from overseas entities: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Competition Commission should ensure that Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from entities overseas, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Speaking at an event to celebrate ten years of Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Corporate Affairs Minister said the regulator has many challenges in the context of new economy.

In recent times, the watchdog has been dealing with many cases related to digital area.

The CCI should ensure that "Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from companies existing somewhere else," she said.