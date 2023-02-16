 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI hits refresh, reboots for new-age economy

Shweta Punj
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

The 2022 Bill provides that the members of the CCI and selection committee for the members shall now also include those with specialised knowledge and “professional experience” of technology.

When the act establishing the body came into force, the commission had a chairman and six members, and the feeling was that it had become unwieldy. (File image)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), set up in 2003 with the mandate to promote competition in Indian markets, was an idea mooted and executed by the Vajpayee government.

Nearly 20 years since it was established, the commission is going through what could be a transformative phase, even as the government has missed appointing a new chairperson to the commission since Ashok Kumar Gupta retired on October 25, 2022, and has granted an indefinite extension to acting chairperson Sangeeta Verma. The thinking in the government is that the CCI needs to enable ease of doing business.

When the act establishing the body came into force, the commission had a chairman and six members, and the feeling was that it had become unwieldy. While the number of members was reduced to three from six, the quorum required for decisions on deals and mergers was also three members.

