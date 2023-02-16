CCI hits refresh, reboots for new-age economy

When the act establishing the body came into force, the commission had a chairman and six members, and the feeling was that it had become unwieldy. (File image)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), set up in 2003 with the mandate to promote competition in Indian markets, was an idea mooted and executed by the Vajpayee government.

Nearly 20 years since it was established, the commission is going through what could be a transformative phase, even as the government has missed appointing a new chairperson to the commission since Ashok Kumar Gupta retired on October 25, 2022, and has granted an indefinite extension to acting chairperson Sangeeta Verma. The thinking in the government is that the CCI needs to enable ease of doing business.

When the act establishing the body came into force, the commission had a chairman and six members, and the feeling was that it had become unwieldy. While the number of members was reduced to three from six, the quorum required for decisions on deals and mergers was also three members.

There have been times when the government has questioned if the CCI was an impediment in pushing through its key agenda of ease of doing business. A former finance ministry bureaucrat who has worked closely with CCI said, “Oftentimes Mr Jaitley (Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister) would question if the timing of establishing the CCI was right.” This was “even though the core idea of CCI was piloted by him”, recounts the former bureaucrat.

So, when the CCI approved six mergers and acquisitions and investment proposals with a quorum of two members on February 9 invoking the ‘doctrine of necessity’—the law stipulates a quorum of three for clearances—it was welcomed by the industry. The proposals had been with the CCI for over four months. Since then, the body approved the proposed acquisition by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited of target assets from Jaiprakash Associates Limited on February 15 and several other deals.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel is looking into changes to be made in the Competition Act, 2002, through the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to reduce the pendency of cases and make the CCI more efficient. One of the key changes is to enable the CCI to clear M&A or mergers and acquisition deals within 20 days of reporting the transaction, besides enabling the CCI to seek advice from consulting firms and economists.

The 2022 Bill provides that the members of the CCI and selection committee for the members shall now also include those with specialised knowledge and “professional experience” of technology.

What’s being considered is changes in the structure of CCI. The commission is also planning to set up a digital markets unit to better understand and assess the conduct of e-commerce platforms and other digital economy firms to detect any anti-competitive behaviour of new-age businesses.

It is also being considered that the CCI could enter into MoUs or arrangements with departments or statutory authorities of the government. These recommendations are part of what the parliamentary committee on finance has proposed as part of the amendments to the Competition Amendment Bill, 2022.

As India’s economy grows and more businesses explore India as an investment destination, the role of the commission only gets more crucial. It will have to walk the fine line on balancing the ease of doing business with its mandate to protect competition and curb non-competitive practices. For this tall order, it needs the right skill set and empowerment.