App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCEA extends duration of new urea policy from April 1 this year till further notice

"Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Department of fertilisers to extend the duration of New Urea Policy-2015 from April 1, 2019 till further orders, except for the provisions which stand already amended vide notification dated March 28, 2018," an offCCEA,urea,narendra Modiicial statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government on Monday decided to extend the duration of the New Urea Policy from April 1 this year till further orders to ensure smooth supply of nutrients to farmers.

"Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Department of fertilisers to extend the duration of New Urea Policy-2015 from April 1, 2019 till further orders, except for the provisions which stand already amended vide notification dated March 28, 2018," an offCCEA,urea,narendra Modiicial statement said.

The energy norms of urea plants were revised in March last year.

The extension of the policy would facilitate in continuation of operations of urea plants and ensure regular supply of urea to the farmers.

In 2015, the Union Cabinet approved a comprehensive New Urea Policy-2015 for the next four financial years. The policy is aimed at maximising indigenous urea production and promoting energy efficiency in urea units to reduce the subsidy burden on the government.

India imported around 59.75 lakh tonnes of urea in 2017-18 fiscal year to meet the domestic demand. The country produces around 250 lakh tonnes of urea annually.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Economy

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Ro ...

After SC Rap, EC Bars Adityanath from Campaigning for 72 Hours, Mayawa ...

Turned Away at 3am by Yogi Adityanath, BJP's UP Ally Decides to Go it ...

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

NRI Who Wanted to Vote Posted Ticket to India Online, Pranksters Cance ...

Arjun Kapoor Intimidates with His Eyes in India's Most Wanted Poster, ...

Most Discounted Phones in India: Apple iPhone XR, Poco F1, Redmi Note ...

Mehbooba Accuses BJP of Creating Fear Psychosis Under Guise of Nationa ...

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Azam Khan's 'khakhi underwear' remark: Sushma Swaraj says 'Draupadi di ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.