App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI searches 169 locations in connection with 35 bank fraud cases

After drawing a list of non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks across the country, CBI had registered 35 cases related to bank frauds involving more than Rs 7,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches in 169 locations across India in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials told Moneycontrol.

Tightening the noose on those involved in banking frauds primarily in nationalised banks, the country's apex investigation agency raided multiple premises in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Chennai, Madurai, Kollam, Cochin, Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna and Hyderabad.

After drawing a list of non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks across the country, CBI had registered 35 cases related to bank frauds involving more than Rs 7,000 crore. In July, the investigation agency raided more than 50 locations in 50 different cities across 12 states and Union Territories in a countrywide action relating to bank cases.

Close
Sources told Moneycontrol that the banks involved (including consortium members) are Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, and Bank of India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.