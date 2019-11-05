CBI searches 169 locations in connection with 35 bank fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches in 169 locations across India in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials told Moneycontrol.

Tightening the noose on those involved in banking frauds primarily in nationalised banks, the country's apex investigation agency raided multiple premises in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Chennai, Madurai, Kollam, Cochin, Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna and Hyderabad.

After drawing a list of non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks across the country, CBI had registered 35 cases related to bank frauds involving more than Rs 7,000 crore. In July, the investigation agency raided more than 50 locations in 50 different cities across 12 states and Union Territories in a countrywide action relating to bank cases.