CBDT lists conditions for pension funds to avail income tax exemptions

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on August 17 outlined conditions under which pension funds can avail income tax (I-T) exemptions.

As per the notification, pension funds will be allowed to avail I-T benefits on income from debt or equity investments in infrastructure companies, but not on commercial activity in India or overseas, The Economic Times reported.

Conditions also include that the pension fund must be regulated in the region where it is based and that proceeds from its investments be solely used to provide pension, social security doles, retirement, employment, disability, death benefits or similar compensation to participants, the notification stated.

“No portion of the earnings or assets of the pension fund inures any benefit to any other private person,” it added.

Further, investment disclosures are to be completed as per specified forms every quarter, and filing of returns on income earned from local investments has also been mandated.

The CBDT in a July notification exempted pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority from income tax on dividends and long term capital gains (LTCG) on debt or equity investments in 34 specified infrastructure sectors.