App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBDT inks 300th advance pricing agreement

Three APAs were entered into in September (two unilateral and one bilateral), which has taken the total number of APAs signed by CBDT to 300.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Tuesday said it has signed the 300th advance pricing agreement during September in various sectors like retail, garment and consumer foods. The APA scheme provides tax certainty to multi-national enterprises and is in line with government's commitment towards fostering a non-adversarial tax regime.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) signed the 300th advance pricing agreement (APA) in September, 2019, an official statement said.

This is a significant landmark of India's APA Programme, which is currently in its seventh year, it added.

Close

Three APAs were entered into in September (two unilateral and one bilateral), which has taken the total number of APAs signed by CBDT to 300. These APAs pertain to various sectors of the economy like retail, garments, and consumer foods.

related news

The bilateral APA signed in September, 2019 pertains to United Kingdom.

During the ongoing fiscal, the total number of APAs entered into has gone up to 29 (27 unilateral and two bilateral).

The international transactions covered in these agreements include provision of software development services, contract manufacturing, provision of IT enabled services and support services, it said further.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #Economy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.