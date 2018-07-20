App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBDT draws plan to clear pending high-level tax disputes by December end: Report

The pending tax disputes involve an income tax demand of Rs 50 crore or more and as many as 841 such cases were pending as on April 1 this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To deal with high-level disputes that are pending with offices of the Commissioner of I-T appeals [CIT (Appeals)], the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has prepared a 54-page detailed action plan for FY19 and aims to clear all of them by end of December, The Times of India reported.

The CBDT was quoted as saying that clearing the backlog of litigation is one of its top priorities towards achieving the objective of the NITI Aayog's Vision 2020 document.

The pending tax disputes involve an income tax demand of Rs 50 crore or more and as many as 841 such cases were pending as on April 1 this year, the newspaper reported.

Nearly 3.2 lakh appeal cases are pending across the country with the offices of the CIT (Appeals) involving an aggregate tax demand of nearly Rs 6.4 lakh crore.

related news

In its action plan, the CBDT pointed out that the number of disputes pending before the judiciary has been increasing over the years owing to lack of resources and support from field officials.

The action plan also indicates that demands stayed by judicial authorities such as tribunals and courts as on April 1, 2018, amount to a whopping Rs 87,035 crore.

To speed up the process, appeals pending with the offices of CIT (Appeals) have been categorised into various baskets.

Timelines and percentage of such cases that have to be settled together have been set down.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 02:23 pm

