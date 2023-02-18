 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cash-strapped Pakistan's weekly inflation rise to 38.4%

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

The yearly inflation hit a new high of 38.42 per cent in the outgoing week in cash-strapped Pakistan as the trend of the hike in the prices of essential commodities continued to rise, according to a media report on Saturday.

The rise came on the back of new taxes imposed and an increase in the petroleum prices by the government to fulfil the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before releasing USD 1.1 billion dollars under an already agreed USD 7 billion deal.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), used to measure short-term inflation, rose to 38.42 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the outgoing week, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, quoting the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the outgoing week, the prices of 34 items increased, five were reduced and 12 remained unchanged. The rising prices affected the group with a monthly income from Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 the most with an inflation impact of 39.65 per cent.