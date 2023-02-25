 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cash-starved Pak receives USD 700 million from China

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who earlier this week announced Pakistan was expecting to get help from China, took to social media to confirm that the money had been transferred.

Economy (Representational image)

Pakistan on Friday received a much-needed cash injection of USD 700 million from all-weather ally China to help its ailing economy before the finalisation of talks with the IMF for financial assistance.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who earlier this week announced Pakistan was expecting to get help from China, took to social media to confirm that the money had been transferred.

“Funds USD 700 million received today by State Bank of Pakistan from China Development Bank,” Dar tweeted.

It prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express gratitude to the “special friend” of Pakistan.