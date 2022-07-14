Cash-happy private sector awaits demand revival to join government's capex push

Representative image

The government responded to the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic by making a very noticeable shift in its expenditure to capital spending. From Rs 3.36 lakh crore in FY20, the Centre's capex is set to more than double to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23—all in the hope of 'crowding in' non-government investments by reviving the private capex cycle. However, one might as well be waiting for the proverbial Godot.

Despite talk of green shoots and early signs of the capex revival being visible, there are few signs of the government's efforts to push private capex and boost economic growth bearing fruits.

There has been plenty of talk. In late April, Goldman Sachs said fresh investment announcements by India's private manufacturers more than tripled in FY22 to Rs 8.08 lakh crore. ICRA said the same month that project announcements made by the private sector was at a 11-year high in FY22. However, money is perhaps not being put where the mouth is.

While companies used the easy financial conditions in the first year or so of the pandemic to understandably deleverage, they are now sitting on increasing piles of cash, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"…the share of cash holdings (including balances with banks and highly liquid investments) in total assets increased (in second half of FY22), indicating corporate preference towards cash buffers rather than investing in capacity expansion or new projects," the central bank said in its latest Financial Stability Report, released late June.

Source: Financial Stability Report, Reserve Bank of India

According to the RBI, the ratio of cash to total assets for 1,569 listed private manufacturing companies had risen to 5.1 percent in the second half of FY22 from 3.6 percent two years ago.

Whither the demand?

But why isn't the private sector raising capital expenditure despite all the signs—explicit and otherwise—from the government? One word: demand.

Companies invest in greater production capacity when the current set-up is close to being fully utilised. And that is far from being the case at the moment.

As per the early results of the RBI's most recent Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector increased to 74.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, up from 72.4 percent the previous quarter. While this is good news, capacity utilisation must be above or around the 75-percent mark on a sustained basis for companies to start expanding capacity.

Also, according to CRISIL, there are disparities in the capacity utilisation rates for different sectors.

"While utilisation levels in infra-linked sectors such as steel and cement have rebounded strongly, in line with economic recovery, that of key auto verticals are still lower than the long-term average," CRISIL said earlier this month in its economic outlook report for FY23.

As per CRISIL's calculations, capacity utilisation in the steel sector in FY22 was 75-80 percent. The range was 65-70 percent for the cement sector. Meanwhile, the passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicle segments had a capacity utilisation rate of less than 60 percent.

"A stark difference is also observed between utilisation of top 2-3 players in each of these segments vis-à-vis the rest of the market, with large players continuing to push the pedal on capex," CRISIL added.

This observation is backed by Dipanwita Mazumdar, an economist at Bank of Baroda, who analysed the balance sheets of 2,241 non-financial companies and found that net investment in gross fixed assets rose by Rs 20,058 crore in the first half of FY22. However, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises—totalling 1,467 in number—all saw a decline in their fixed capital by Rs 1,547 crore over the same period.

In contrast, the 774 large enterprises in the analysis made a net investment of Rs 21,605 crore in April-September 2021.

The suboptimal capacity utilisation rates are borne out in consumption statistics, with private final consumption expenditure in FY22 up a mere 1.4 percent compared to FY20.

Dark clouds, silver linings

This is not to say it is all bad news on the capex front fixed capital—some sectors have shown some growth. Take specialty chemicals, for instance. According to numbers crunched by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, 49 chemical companies have announced a cumulative capex of Rs 23,200 crore for FY22-24.

"The data further suggests that some of these capex initiatives have already been completed while the remaining would be completed in FY23-24," the brokerage said in a note on July 13.

The same cannot be expected of companies in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors considering the heavy hit they have taken due to the pandemic. These sectors are only now slowly charting their route back to some semblance of normalcy.

On the whole, the future remains cloudy.

"…the subdued consumption revival, coupled with an uncertain global environment, could limit the extent and pace of overall investment recovery," CRISIL said.

"Hence, we expect only a marginal uptick in the share of investment in GDP this fiscal (FY23)," CRISIL added.

In FY22, the share of gross fixed capital formation—a proxy for investments—in GDP was 32.5 percent, up from 30.5 percent in FY21, reflecting the government's capex push.