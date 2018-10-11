App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cargo traffic at major ports rises 5% in April-September

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ajor ports in the country witnessed 5.12 percent rise in cargo traffic to 343.26 million tonne (MT) in the April-September period of the ongoing financial year.

"The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 5.12 percent and together handled 343.26 MT of cargo during April-September, 2018 as against 326.54 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year," the shipping ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Nine ports, including Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Kamarajar, registered positive growth in traffic during the reported period, the statement added.

The highest growth of 19.66 percent was registered by Kamarajar Port, followed by Cochin at 11.51 percent, Paradip at 11.12 percent, Haldia at 10.07 percent and Deendayal at 10.03 percent, it said.

During the period under review, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic at 58.63 MT, followed by Paradip, JNPT and Visakhapatnam, among others.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 01:21 pm

tags #Cargo traffic #Economy #India

