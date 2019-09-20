Cargo traffic at major ports rises 1.85% to 294 MT in April-August

The country's 12 major ports witnessed barely 1.85 per cent rise in cargo traffic to 293.80 million tonne (MT) during the April-August period, according to the Indian Ports Association (IPA). These ports under the control of the Centre had handled 288.46 MT cargo during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

There was a decline in handling of thermal coal and fertiliser, according to data from the IPA.

Among the 12 major ports, Cochin Port recorded the highest growth in traffic during the period with a growth of 9 per cent, followed by Visakhapatnam Port (7.63 per cent rise) and V.O. Chidambaranar Port (7.29 per cent).

The traffic growth at Kolkata Port, including Haldia, was 6.73 per cent, followed by Deendayal Port (5.39 per cent), Paradip Port (erstwhile Kandla Port) 4.86 per cent, Mumbai Port (2.83 per cent), JNPT Port (0.45 per cent).

On the other side, Mormugao Port recorded the highest decline in cargo handling (21.30 per cent), while the decline at New Mangalore Port was 12.37 per cent, followed by a decline of 7.12 per cent in Chennai Port and 5.18 per cent at Kamrajar Port (erstwhile Ennore Port).

In terms of cargo volume, Deendayal Port handled the highest 51.53 MT, followed by Paradip's 46.96 MT and Vishakhapatnam Port at 28.99 MT.

There are 12 major ports under the control of the Centre besides 187 minor or intermediate ports under the jurisdiction of states along the 7,517-km-long coastline of the country.