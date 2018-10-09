Car, bike owners can choose tenure of accident insurance: IRDAI

The insurance regulator has said that car and bike owners can decide the tenure of the mandatory personal accident insurance for their motor insurance policy.

In September 2018, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had said that car and bike owners will now get a compulsory personal accident cover of Rs 15 lakh under their motor insurance policies.

Earlier, the mandatory cover was Rs 2 lakh for cars, and Rs 1 lakh for two-wheelers.

In a circular, IRDAI has clarified that insurers cannot force individuals to buy a PA cover of a certain tenure. Even if a vehicle owner wants to buy a one-year cover, they should be allowed to do so.

Several vehicle manufacturers had expressed concerns about this mandatory cover adding to the cost of the overall third-party insurance.

A premium of Rs 750 per annum was to be applicable for the Rs 15-lakh cover, a significant jump from the Rs 100 premium for cars and Rs 50 for two-wheelers earlier.

The expense is over and above the mandatory third-party insurance.

Personal accident cover for vehicle owners is mandatory, as per insurance regulations. This is applicable only for vehicles owned by individuals and not fleet cars.

Due to an increase in the sum assured for the personal accident cover, all vehicle owners and drivers will be eligible for insurance benefits for death and permanent complete disability.

General insurers are mandated to provide it, both for third party liability as well as comprehensive covers.