Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Captive power producers urge PMO to address coal supply issue

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Power industry body ICPPA has requested the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to take steps to address the issue of coal availability and its supply. The Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA) members include players from key sectors such as steel and aluminium.

In the letter to PMO, dated October 4, ICPPA said aluminium is a highly power-intensive industry and around 14,500 kWh (kilowatt hour) units are used for production of 1 tonne of aluminium metal, which requires 11.7 tonne coal.

"We request your support for immediate resumption of coal supply for the industry to sustain operations and rakes allocation on priority for optimum coal materialisation at par with IPPs (independent power Producers) as per the FSAs (Fuel Supply Agreement)".

Supply of coal is a long standing issue for the captive power producers who unlike the IIPs (independent power Producers) don't produce it for commercial purpose.

ICPPA further noted that as per MoC's (Ministry of Coal) notification dated February 15, 2016, 25 per cent of coal allocation should to be done to CPPs (captive power producers), in proportion of the FSAs, the body said.

Any power outage/failure for two hours or more results in freezing of aluminium pots and shutting down of plant for at least 6 months rendering heavy losses and restart expenses, it said.

The industry, meanwhile has made investments of USD 20 billion to enhance production capacity from 2 mtpa to 4.1 mtpa (million tonne per annum) and employs over 8 lakh people directly and indirectly and it carries a debt of Rs 70,000 crore, it added.

On prices, ICPPA had earlier said that the dry fuel must be supplied by Coal India Ltd to CPPs at the same rate at which it is being given IPPs.

"There is a shortage of coal for CPPs and the difference in price is also something which we are concerned about," ICPPA General Secretary Rajiv Agarwal had said.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 12:00 pm

