Can’t talk about Air India building buy out: JNPT chairman

Grabbing headlines last week on potential buy out of the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is expected to help government fetch huge funds from the “cash cow”. While union minister for shipping, Nitin Gadkari, has confirmed that the talks are going on for the proposal, JNPT remains tight lipped about the move.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Neeraj Bansal, chairman, JNPT talks about the trusts target for FY2018-19, being leader in direct port deliver (DPD) mechanism and changing business dynamics for container freight stations (CFS)

Edited excerpts:

JNPT closed the financial year 2018 at a record level of 4.83 million TEUs and the annual growth of traffic too has been good over the last few years. With the addition of the 4terminal and capacity addition, JNPT is capable of handling up to 7.5 million TEUs and the total capacity will go up to 10 million TEUs by 2022.

JNPT is also expanding the necessary infrastructure in terms of deepening of navigation channel, 6 or 8 lanes road corridor, dedicated freight corridors, centralised parking plaza and other facilities to meet this new challenge. The port trust recorded highest ever profit before tax of Rs 1,440 crore and record operating profit of Rs 1,120 crore during FY 17-18. With the coming up of 4th container terminal and other initiatives like dry ports, special economic zones (SEZ), Port is poised to see higher cargo handling and profits.

DPD is a win-win situation for export-import (Exim) trade as well as other stakeholders as it results in substantial saving of both time and cost to the trade. JNPT, although not designed to cater to this mode of transport, decided to take up the system with a view to reduce congestion and also ensure faster movement of cargo from the port. Today, JNPT has achieved close to 39 per cent cargo clearance through DPD system. We plans to increase DPD share further as trade is overwhelmingly in favour of DPD model. As of now, there are more than 1,600 importers who have been given permission to clear cargo under DPD facility. JNPT expects this number to go up significantly in the coming months and the share of DPD to go up to about 70 per cent.With a view to reduce congestion and implement ‘ease of doing’ business at JNPT, we thought of a transport solution in which technology-led Uber like model will result in faster movement of cargo from the port. For this, a very transparent process of tendering and selecting transport operators for five routes were conducted. There is some misunderstanding among a section of transporters who fear that their business will get impacted adversely. However, a dispassionate view would suggest that all transport operators can be absorbed by the four logistics companies selected to transport the cargo.

In fact, more and more transport operators are aligning with these four operators. The new transport solution is in the larger interest of trade and the economy as the process will help smooth, controlled and seamless movement of cargo from port to the destination. Both import and export community will benefit in the long run and thus contribute to the growth of the economy. JNPT is trying to bring a change and as always it takes time and understanding for the success of a new system and JNPT is confident of making the new process a success.

JNPT and shipping ministry is trying to take all stakeholders into confidence and implement the DPD which is trade friendly initiatives resulting in significant reduction in cost and time. The CFS requirement will be there to cater to less than container load (LCL) cargo. CFS operations along with warehousing demand too will grow as the capacity addition in JNPT to 10 million TEUs will naturally result in more demand for all logistics support at port.Business dynamics keeps changing and it is natural that if a system has to protect itself from becoming redundant or obsolete, it should keep changing itself to meet the new challenges. Logistics costs in India are comparatively higher by global standards and there is an immediate need to bring logistics costs down to make the economy more efficient and compete at the global level. In that sense, there is need to change the way we are doing business.JNPT is setting up four new dry ports to connect hinterland to port and also increase the supply of cargo from different parts of the country. JNPT is currently developing dry ports in Wardha, Jalgaon, Nashik and Sangli in Maharashtra which will boost the local manufacturing units and agriculture. CFSs volume too will grow as the volume of business itself grows. Through this initiative port is increasing container cargo volume in India. Such increased volume will create enough opportunities for all stakeholders.JNPT-SEZ being developed on 277 hectare land has started attracting sizable investments and already 6 firms have won plots. Tendering process for another 15-20 plots of land is currently in progress and we expect good response from the manufacturing sector. JNPT is building the necessary infrastructure and it is expected that global firms and large corporate groups from India too will find the facilities attractive to set up base at the SEZ.We can’t talk about it.