Cancelled a trip at the last minute? This insurance policy will reimburse you

If you decide to cancel your flight ticket due to a change in plans, your insurance will now cover it. HDFC ERGO General Insurance has launched a ‘trip protector’ policy that will provide a financial cover if you cancel a flight or a hotel booking.

The policy is initially being offered to customers of HDFC Bank on the purchase of airline tickets or hotel bookings done using their individual HDFC Bank credit cards.

In the event of a cancellation, either a flight or hotel booking, the trip protector insurance policy will safeguard travellers financially against the cost of cancellation levied by hotels or airlines. In addition, the policy will provide the travellers with a cover against cancellation of a pre-booked room, in case they are refused accommodation on arriving at the hotel due to overbooking.

Most travellers pre-book airline and hotel tickets since bookings made in advance are cheaper than those booked on the spot.

Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “We observed that, despite meticulous planning, travel plans may get cancelled due to unfortunate events, leaving the travellers with huge financial losses due to the cancellation fees. While travel insurance offers a smooth travel experience, this policy will help travellers pre-plan their trips without any fear of cancellation.”

This insurance policy will enable travellers to buy refundable or non-refundable tickets. Refundable tickets covered by the policy will ensure that the end customer incurs no additional expenses due to cancellation. This policy, however, is not applicable in case the flight or the hotel cancels it.