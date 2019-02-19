App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cancelled a trip at the last minute? This insurance policy will reimburse you

Cancellations for hotel and travel booking will be paid through insurance

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

If you decide to cancel your flight ticket due to a change in plans, your insurance will now cover it. HDFC ERGO General Insurance has launched a ‘trip protector’ policy that will provide a financial cover if you cancel a flight or a hotel booking.

The policy is initially being offered to customers of HDFC Bank on the purchase of airline tickets or hotel bookings done using their individual HDFC Bank credit cards.

In the event of a cancellation, either a flight or hotel booking, the trip protector insurance policy will safeguard travellers financially against the cost of cancellation levied by hotels or airlines. In addition, the policy will provide the travellers with a cover against cancellation of a pre-booked room, in case they are refused accommodation on arriving at the hotel due to overbooking.

Most travellers pre-book airline and hotel tickets since bookings made in advance are cheaper than those booked on the spot.

related news

Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “We observed that, despite meticulous planning, travel plans may get cancelled due to unfortunate events, leaving the travellers with huge financial losses due to the cancellation fees. While travel insurance offers a smooth travel experience, this policy will help travellers pre-plan their trips without any fear of cancellation.”

This insurance policy will enable travellers to buy refundable or non-refundable tickets. Refundable tickets covered by the policy will ensure that the end customer incurs no additional expenses due to cancellation. This policy, however, is not applicable in case the flight or the hotel cancels it.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.