Canara HSBC OBC Life ties up with Can Fin Homes

Private life insurance company Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance today announced an alliance with Can Fin Homes. All the life insurance products of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance would be made available to customers of Can Fin Homes and would be sold by the licensed staff of the Company.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance operates a pure bancassurance model and has access to around 115 million customers and a pan-India network of over 10,000 branches of its partner banks.

Anuj Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company said that life insurance is part of wider portfolio of financial products that a person needs to manage their lifestyle and thus protecting their financial future.

Both Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance and Can Fin Homes aim to provide long-term value creation for its customers. As part of the agreement, Can Fin Homes will be a Corporate Agent for 3 years, however, both the organizations have a long-term view of this relationship.

S K Hota, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Can Fin Homes said , that with this tie up, their customers will get access to a bouquet of life insurance products that will help indemnify their loan liability in case of an unfortunate eventuality.