Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canadian company to be part of Visit Maharashtra tourism initiative

A delegation led by Fadnavis is on a week-long official tour of Canada and the US from June 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra government has roped in Canadian entertainment company 'Cirque du Soleil' for its "Visit Maharashtra" tourism initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

"Cirque du Soleil will be coming to Mumbai in November 2018 at MMRDA grounds," Fadnavis tweeted, after meeting Finn Taylor, Senior Vice President Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil at Montreal in Canada.

A delegation led by Fadnavis is on a week-long official tour of Canada and the US from June 9.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit New York, Washington and San Fransisco to meet business leaders and visit institutions to give momentum to various infrastructure projects and IT initiatives in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis landed in Canada last evening and was welcomed by India's High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 01:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Maharashtra #MMRDA

