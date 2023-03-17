 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canada rolls out the red carpet for Indian entrepreneurs

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

India is the top source for immigrants in Canada, which is offering a raft of incentives for budding and established entrepreneurs from the Asian giant.

Moneycontrol spoke with Vikram Khurana, a Canadian entrepreneur and chair of the Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), a leading business incubator that has been internationally recognised for its efforts in nurturing the growth of new and emerging businesses in the Greater Toronto Area.

Khurana, who is in India for the G20 meetings, said TBDC has recently launched a new initiative that promotes entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth in both India and Canada. This initiative aids potential immigrant entrepreneurs in identifying business opportunities within the province of Ontario, and provides experienced entrepreneurs with a pathway to permanent residence in Canada by either starting a new business or acquiring an existing one.

TBDC plans to facilitate the arrival of 100 entrepreneurs from India who are willing to invest $200,000 or more in either buying or establishing a business within Ontario. Edited excerpts from the exclusive interaction: