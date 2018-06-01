App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Canada hits US with billions in retaliatory tariffs in steel row

These items include yogurt, coffee, sugar, toilet paper, sailboats, mattresses, washing machines and lawn mowers -- all aimed at exerting pressure on key US states that export a lot to Canada.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Canada hit back at steep US tariffs on aluminum and steel on Thursday, announcing retaliatory duties on up to Can $16.6 billion (US$12.8 billion) in American imports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference the US tariffs were "totally unacceptable."

"These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the United States, and in particular, an affront to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American brothers in arms," he said, noting the US national security justification for its measures.

"We have to believe that at some point, common sense will prevail. But we see no sign of that in this action today by the US administration," the prime minister said.

related news

The Canadian tariffs, which Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said are proportional to the US duties, will be applied to US steel and aluminum as well as consumer products from July 1.

These items include yogurt, coffee, sugar, toilet paper, sailboats, mattresses, washing machines and lawn mowers -- all aimed at exerting pressure on key US states that export a lot to Canada.

At the same time, Ottawa will challenge the "illegal and counterproductive" US measures under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and at the World Trade Organization, said Freeland.

The tit-for-tat trade spat comes after nine months of negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the United States to revamp NAFTA bogged down.

Washington had granted Canada and Mexico an exemption on the metal tariffs to give the parties time to successfully negotiate a new free trade deal.

But Washington rejected the latest offer from its neighbors to accept a larger US share of North American auto manufacturing in exchange for the US dropping other contentious demands.

Trudeau said he spoke with US President Donald Trump last week and offered to fly to Washington and sit down with him to hammer out the "final details of NAFTA because there were broad lines of a decent win-win-win deal on the table." But Vice President Mike Pence called back this week to set a NAFTA sunset clause as a precondition for the meeting, which both Canada and Mexico had rejected.

Trudeau said he replied that "there was no possibility of any Canadian prime minister signing a NAFTA deal that included a five-year sunset clause." "Obviously, the visit didn't happen," he said.

Last month and earlier Thursday, Ottawa also unveiled measures to stop transshipments of steel and aluminum into the North American market, hoping to satisfy US concerns and avert a trade war.

But hope faded when US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from Canada and others from Friday.

Freeland noted that the United States has a US$2 billion trade surplus with Canada in steel, and that "roughly half" of all US steel exports go to Canada.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 08:50 am

tags #Canada #Economy #Tariffs #United States #world

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.