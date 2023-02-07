English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Can the US avert a recession? Experts think so

    A recession in the United States may not be completely off the table, but the possibility is quickly diminishing in the eyes of experts. Goldman Sachs reduced the probability of a recession in the U.S. to 25 percent after a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

    Chandrima Sanyal
    February 07, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    Despite concerns that the Fed will tighten the belt harder on its monetary policy in order to bring the labor market to its knees and contain wage inflation, experts are increasingly beginning to look at an easier-than-expected economic scenario in 2023.

    Despite concerns that the Fed will tighten the belt harder on its monetary policy in order to bring the labor market to its knees and contain wage inflation, experts are increasingly beginning to look at an easier-than-expected economic scenario in 2023.

    Looks like the Federal Reserve’s strategic tightening policy might engineer the US economy into a soft landing, or better still, avoid a recession altogether. Most experts are finally seeing the recession concerns that were looming on 2023, dissipate.

    How experts are weighing in

    If one can recall, the US economy added 517,000 total nonfarm payrolls in January, significantly higher than the 188,000 that the Street had expected. Also, unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.4 percent, which was lower than the Street’s expectations of 3.6 percent. These numbers form a different picture than what the Fed was trying to paint.

    Despite concerns that the Fed will tighten the belt harder on its monetary policy in order to bring the labor market to its knees and contain wage inflation, experts are increasingly beginning to look at an easier-than-expected economic scenario in 2023.