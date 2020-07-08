Calibrated call required to reduce import dependence on China: SBI report

A "calibrated call" is required to lower India's import dependence on China, rather than "sudden stops", SBI said in a research report.

In terms of numbers, India's dependence on China is maximum in low-value imports, the report said.







Over 800 products (worth $3,944 million) from China with an import value of less than $100 million each account for more than 90 percent of India's imports.

Coronavirus pandemic | Around 25,000 Indians register to repatriate from Bahrain: Report Also read: Exclusive | India likely to announce hike in duty on imports from China in next two-three months Such products include organic chemicals, machinery and mechanical appliances and electrical machinery, textiles and textile articles, products made of iron and steel, toys, and furniture. The report, citing anecdotal evidence, said local business players find it less difficult conducting business in China. Data also suggests that while it is cheaper to export from India rather import to India, the time required to meet border and regulatory compliance requirements is one reason why business players prefer China.







"We do have a cost advantage in exports but we need to increase the efficiency to successfully overtake China," the report said. The report also spoke about India's ban on Chinese apps, stating that it does give domestic firms the opportunity to develop apps that can compete with the banned Chinese ones.







"India, with its huge IT base, can thus focus more on services while building capabilities in goods exports will take more me to improve its overall trade balance," the SBI report said. The Centre on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular video sharing platform TikTok, citing threats to national security.







"At an 8-digit level, there were humongous 6,844 products imported by India from China. The good thing is that for FY20 compared to FY19, there is a drastic reduction in the value of products in which India's import dependence on China was between 50-60 percent," the report said.