CAIT to organise nationwide agitation for simplification of GST laws

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said that it will launch a nationwide agitation from July 26 to demand the simplification of the GST laws.

The agitation, which will kick off from Bhopal, aims to question the 'dictatorial functioning' of the GST council, said CAIT.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | CAIT to submit report on quick commerce dark stores to govt within 10 days: Sources

The traders' body also highlighted the huge burden of unnecessary tax compliance on traders and how the complicate GST taxation norms are responsible for it.

CAIT also said that the many amendments made by the GST Council to the taxation norms are in contradiction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing the ease of doing business in India.

The trader's body iterated the need for a total review of the GST Act & laws to make the tax regime 'simplified & rationalised'.

Earlier this month, CAIT opposed the imposition of five percent GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled food items. According to a Deccan Herald report the trader's body appealed to the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state finance ministers to withdraw the decision and to hold discussions with various stakeholders who are affected by the decision.

A demand for reviewing the GST Act's norms was made earlier in June as well by the trader's body. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal also met Sitharaman in June and stressed the need for widening the GST tax base by simplifying the GST Act and rules. Khandelwal also suggested formation of a Joint GST Committee in every district of the country comprising senior GST tax officials and trade leaders of the respective districts, according to a avenuemail report.