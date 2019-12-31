App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAD narrows to 0.9% of GDP in July-Sept on lower trade deficit: RBI

In the first half of the current fiscal, the CAD narrowed to 1.5 percent of GDP from 2.6 percent in the same period in FY2018-19 on the back of a reduction in the trade deficit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 0.9 percent of GDP or $6.3 billion in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from 2.9 percent or $19 billion in same period last year, according to the RBI data. In the first quarter, the deficit stood at 2 percent of GDP or $14.2 billion.

"The contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at $38.1 billion as compared with $50 billion a year ago," RBI said in a release.

Trade deficit shrank to $84.3 billion in the first half of FY2019-20 from $95.8 billion last year, the RBI said.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

