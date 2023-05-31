Cabinet note on fast-track insolvency resolution likely in June: Sources

The IBC stipulates a maximum of 270 days to resolve a corporate bankruptcy.

The government is giving the final touches to a cabinet note that will clear the ground for a fast-track mechanism under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), sources said.

Once the mechanism is in place, creditors will have the option of reaching an informal out-of-court resolution that will be taken to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) only for final approval, the sources said.

The fast-track mechanism will come along with the existing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the IBC.

The Cabinet note is likely to be sent for approval in June, one of the sources cited above told Moneycontrol. Once it receives Cabinet approval, the amendment will go to Parliament for passage likely in the Monsoon session.

Different from pre-packaged process

“It is being considered that insolvency provisions dealing with (a) fast track (mechanism) may be amended to approve a resolution plan through an informal out-of-court process and involve the NCLT only for its final approval. The cabinet note is almost ready. It will go for inter-ministerial (consultation) soon,” a senior government official said.

The fast-track framework will be an option for the creditors. It will be different from the pre-packaged insolvency process that allows an informal understanding between creditors and debtors.

The pre-packaged resolution process typically begins with admission of an application filed by an entitled stakeholder in the event of a threshold default.

There is no requirement of admission of an application in the new fast-track mechanism being worked on.

There will also be a threshold for the size of cases under the fast-track process that will be prescribed by the government in the cabinet note.

Under the fast-track mechanism, NCLT will send notices to all the concerned parties and assess the resolution before approval.

Creditors’ options

No time limit is likely in the fast-track mechanism. If NCLT does not agree with the resolution plan, it may seek clarifications from the parties. In case the NCLT rejects the resolution plan, creditors may rework it and present it to NCLT again for approval.

“If bankers work upon the resolution informally, they can finalise the resolution in 2-4 months, and then take it to NCLT. The entire process of resolution may take 6 months to one year. The resolution will have a legal binding as it will be approved by NCLT,” he (who) said.

“Since it will be a fast-track mechanism it ought to take less time than a normal resolution. Much depends on negotiations,” another person familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

According to the current corporate insolvency resolution process, the RBI gives banks 180 days for resolution after which they can approach NCLT for starting the insolvency process.

The IBC stipulates a maximum of 270 days to resolve a corporate bankruptcy. Although the IBC gives a total of 270 days for resolution, it is getting extended to 1.5 years on average due to various processes and litigation.

Overshooting time limits

The current timelines for resolution of cases are getting extended much beyond the stipulated 180 + 90 days as envisaged in the IBC. The Supreme Court had earlier said the time taken up by litigation during the corporate insolvency resolution process has to be excluded from the mandatory limit of 270 days in case Company Law tribunals uphold the plan to revive a debt-ridden company.

Insolvency process

In the current CIRP, the process commences with an order from the adjudicating authority admitting an application filed by a financial creditor or the corporate applicant.

It is followed by the appointment of an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) who gets the control and custody as the powers of the board of directors stand suspended.

The IRP invites claims from creditors of the corporate debtor. A Committee of Creditors is formed as the decision-making body. Actions taken by the IRP are to be ratified by members of the Committee of Creditors.

The resolution professional invites expression of interest. He checks the eligibility of all the prospective resolution applicants and submit them to the committee. Thereafter, the committee evaluates and votes on resolution plans.

A resolution plan approved by 66 percent of the members of the Committee of Creditors is presented to NCLT. The resolution plan is implemented and becomes legally operative on the corporate debtor and all parties if the NCLT authorises it. The tribunal may order the corporate debtor’s liquidation if the NCLT does not approve the resolution plan.

Resolutions under the IBC had commenced for 6,571 companies by the end of March 2023, data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board (IBC) of India show.

According to the data, 678 corporate debtors have been rescued so far under the code, 117 have admitted claims of more than Rs 1,000 crore till December 2022, and 102 have yielded resolution plans.