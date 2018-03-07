App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 07, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet may consider relief package for telecom today: Sources

The proposal is based on the recommendations of the inter-ministerial group (IMG) on the revival of the sector, and includes extending the duration of spectrum payment for telcos.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet may today consider a relief package for the financially-stressed telecom sector, a senior government official said.

The proposal is based on the recommendations of the inter-ministerial group (IMG) on the revival of the sector, and includes extending the duration of spectrum payment for telcos.

The Cabinet could consider relief measures for telecom industry at its meeting today, the official said on condition of anonymity.

As part of relief measures for the debt-ridden telecom sector, the Telecom Commission had earlier concurred with the IMG recommendation to extend the time period for the payment of spectrum bought in auctions by operators to 16 years from the current 10 years.

The commission had also approved sector regulator Trai's recommendation that the ceiling on spectrum held by mobile operators within a particular band be removed. It had suggested 50 per cent cap on combined radiowave holding in efficient bands.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Telecom

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC