Cabinet likely to approve proposal to distribute fortified rice under all govt schemes: Sources

The Union Cabinet will likely approve on April 7 a proposal to distribute fortified rice under all government schemes. According to sources, the government proposes to spend about Rs 2,700 crore per year on the scheme, which is aimed to tackle the problem of nutritional deficiency.

The Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is scheduled to meet late evening on April 7.

Fortification is a process through which essential micronutrients in food are added to boost nutritional quality that helps improve public health.

During his Independence Day speech last year on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a plan to distribute fortified rice to the poor by 2024 under different schemes, including through Public Distribution Systems (PDS) and Mid-Day Meals.

“Rice fortification, a process of adding micronutrients like iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, is an effective, preventive and cost-efficient complementary strategy to address the nutrition problem within a short period,” according to an article co-authored by top government think-tank NITI Aayog’s Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar in October 2021. “However, ensuring access to and affordability of healthy and diverse diets would be the key to a sustainable long-term strategy.”