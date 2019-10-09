Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for govt employees by 5% to 17%

The proposal will cost the exchequer a total of Rs 16,000 crore.
The Cabinet has hiked dearness allowance by 5 percent, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announced on October 9.
The move raises dearness allowance to 17 percent from 12 percent, and is likely to benefit 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners
Dearness allowance is a cost of living adjustment allowance paid to government employees, public sector employees and pensioners and is calculated as a percentage of basic salary to mitigate the impact of inflation."This is a Diwali gift to employees," Javdekar said during a Cabinet briefing.