MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cabinet decisions will provide additional financial support to various sectors: PM Modi

In a tweet Modi said, 'An important Cabinet decision that will provide additional financial support to key projects relating to various sectors particularly healthcare and medical infrastructure.'

PTI
June 30, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

With the Union Cabinet approving a loan guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors and raising the corpus of emergency credit line guarantee scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that it will provide additional financial support to key projects in various sectors, especially in healthcare and medical infrastructure.

The Cabinet chaired by Modi approved the loan guarantee scheme, enabling funding to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore to provide financial guarantee cover for brownfield expansion and greenfield projects related to health and medical infrastructure.

It also approved introduction of a scheme for other sectors and lenders, including those allied to better healthcare, besides an additional funding up to Rs 1,50,000 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme.

In a tweet Modi said, "An important Cabinet decision that will provide additional financial support to key projects relating to various sectors particularly healthcare and medical infrastructure."

As part of the package to support the Covid pandemic-hit economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #Loan Guarantee Scheme #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman #SME
first published: Jun 30, 2021 10:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.