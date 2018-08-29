App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves signing of MoU with Bulgaria in tourism sector

The countries will also cooperate in establishing an exchange programme for human resource development, and tour operators, media and opinion makers for promotion of tourism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the signing of an MoU between India and Bulgaria for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism.

The main objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are expanding bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, exchanging information and data related to tourism and encouraging cooperation between tourism stakeholders, including hotels and tour operators.

The programme also aims to promote exchange of experiences in the areas of promotion, marketing, destination development and management, a statement from the government said.

It will also foster bilateral cooperation through film tourism for promoting the two countries as attractive tourism destinations, it said.

India and Bulgaria had previously signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism on May 25, 1994. Bulgaria is a potential tourism market for India. India received approximately 5,288 tourists from Bulgaria in 2017, according to the statement.

The signing of the MoU with Bulgaria will be instrumental in increasing arrival from this important source market, it said.
