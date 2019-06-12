App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves SEZ amendment bill to replace ordinance

The bill will replace Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was promulgated in March.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Cabinet June 12 approved introduction of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the ensuing session of Parliament.

The bill will replace Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was promulgated in March. The ordinance had paved the way for trusts to set up units in special economic zones (SEZs).

"The Union Cabinet has approved to introduce a Bill, namely, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019, ... to replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. The Bill will be introduced in ensuing session of Parliament," an official release said.

Close

After the amendment of sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, a trust or any entity notified by the central government will be eligible to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in SEZs, it added.

The amendment also seeks to provide flexibility to the central government to include 'trusts' in the definition of a 'person', in a bid to facilitate investments in SEZs.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #SEZ

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.