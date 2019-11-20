Cabinet approves sale of 5 PSUs including BPCL, Shipping Corp, CONCOR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Cabinet has given the in-principle approval for disinvestment in select CPSEs.

This includes the government's stake of 53.2 percent Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This is excluding BPCL’s equity shareholding in Numalighar Refinery, based in Assam.

The in-principle approval has also been granted for the government's 63.75 percent in Shipping Corporation of India, 30.8 percent of Container Corporation of India, to a strategic buyer.

Further, 74.23 percent of THDC and 100 percent in North Eastern Electric Power Coporation Limited (NEEPCO) will be sold to NTPC.