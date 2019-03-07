Cabinet approves Rs 3,355cr allocation to augment ethanol production

The Union Cabinet on March 7 approved an allocation of Rs 3,355 crore to augment ethanol production. It also approved the provision of additional funds for sugar mills.

Among other things, the cabinet also approved Rs 4,500 crore for regional air connectivity infrastructure.

A scheme for a rebate on embedded taxes for the textile sector was also approved.

The cabinet also approved state-owned NHPC taking over debt-laden Lanco's 500 MW Teesta hydro-electric power project in Sikkim, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Briefing reporters on the decision taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said NHPC has also been allowed to spend Rs 574.04 crore to complete balance work at the project.

The project would generate 2,400 million units.

Teesta Stage-VI hydro-electric project is a run of river (RoR) scheme in Sirwani Village of Sikkim to utilise the power potential of Teesta river basin in cascade manner.

The project shall help in meeting peaking demand of energy, balancing and ramping requirement of the grid.

