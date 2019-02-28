App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 10:28 PM IST

Cabinet approves Rs 1,400cr greenfield airport at Rajkot

The greenfield airport is situated in Hirasar district of Gujarat which will be 28 kilometres from Rajkot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The cabinet on February 28 approved the development of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot, Gujarat.

In a media address after the meeting, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the airport would be developed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

"The Airport Authority of India (AAI) will develop the airport at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore... The equity model of the same will be decided by the Authority itself," he said.

The greenfield airport is situated in Hirasar district of Gujarat which will be 28 kilometres from Rajkot.

The government had cleared a proposal for the same in 2017, to counter the space constraint at the existing airport. It would be a single runway airport for operating ‘C’ category aircraft.

The proposed project will be built in an area of 1,025.54 hectares, of which 96.48 percent would be government land.

The airport is expected to see air traffic of 5-10 percent, according to AAI.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 10:10 pm

