you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves revised estimates of Rs 4,371 cr for setting up permanent campuses for NITs

According to an official statement, the overall student capacity in these campuses will be 6,320

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on January 22 approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of over Rs 4,371 crore to establish permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) till 2022.

"Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology at a total cost of Rs 4,371.90 crore for the period till 2021-22," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

"NITs were established in 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campus with very limited space and infrastructure. These NITs will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by March 31, 2022," he added.

According to an official statement, "The projects at the permanent campus could not be completed in the manner envisaged due to late finalization of land required for construction and also the cost approved for construction works was far below the actual requirements. The overall student capacity in these campuses will be 6,320."

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Economy #National Institute of Technology #Prakash Javadekar

