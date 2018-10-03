App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves proposal to hike MSP on rabi crops

MSP is a price at which the government buys crops from the farmers. This is irrespective of its price, to protect agriculture producers from sharp fall in farm prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi government has approved a proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for Rabi crops, CNBC- TV18 has reported quoting an official.


MSP is a price at which the government buys crops from the farmers. This is irrespective of its price, to protect agriculture producers from sharp fall in prices.


The cabinet has approved the hike on six crops, including wheat, News18 has reported.


The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), which comes under the Ministry of Agriculture, determines MSP for some 25 agriculture commodities ahead of the Kharif and Rabi seasons every year.


Announcement of the increase is significant for the current season since the monsoon rainfall witnessed a 20 percent deficit in September, leading to lower water levels.

The move also comes months ahead of the general elections and with only a few weeks to go for assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which had seen farmer protests in recent months.

First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #agriculture #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.