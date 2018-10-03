Cabinet approves proposal to hike MSP on rabi crops

The Narendra Modi government has approved a proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for Rabi crops, CNBC- TV18 has reported quoting an official.

MSP is a price at which the government buys crops from the farmers. This is irrespective of its price, to protect agriculture producers from sharp fall in prices.

The cabinet has approved the hike on six crops, including wheat, News18 has reported.

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), which comes under the Ministry of Agriculture, determines MSP for some 25 agriculture commodities ahead of the Kharif and Rabi seasons every year.

Announcement of the increase is significant for the current season since the monsoon rainfall witnessed a 20 percent deficit in September, leading to lower water levels.

The move also comes months ahead of the general elections and with only a few weeks to go for assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which had seen farmer protests in recent months.