you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves National Technical Textiles Mission

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Technical Textiles Mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore to position India as a leading manufacturer of technical fabrics that are mostly used in industrial applications. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the budget on February 1 announced a proposal to set up a National Technical Textiles Mission with a four-year implementation period from 2020-21 to 2023-24.

Technical textiles are material and products made primarily for their technical properties and functional requirements. They have wide usage such as agro-textiles, medical textiles, geo-textiles, protection-textiles, industrial-textiles, sports-textiles and many other usages.

Use of technical textiles have benefits of increased productivity in agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture fields, better protection of military, para-military, police and security forces, stronger and sturdier transportation infrastructure for highways, railways, ports and airports and in improving hygiene and health-care of general public.

In terms of the projections of the last baseline survey on technical textiles submitted in 2015, the market size in India for the year 2017-18 is projected as Rs 1,16,217 crore.

Although there is no projection in the last baseline study with regard to the projections for the 2020-21, taking into account the current trend of growth and various initiatives of the Government, domestic market size of the technical textiles is expected to cross Rs 2 lakh crore by the year 2020-21.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #National Technical Textiles Mission #Nirmala Sitharaman

