Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22. Here're the details

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs 452 per quintal) as well as tur & urad (Rs 300 per quintal each), according to a statement made on June 9.

"Government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce," it said.

As for groundnut and niger seed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal, respectively in comparison to last year.

According to the government, this differential renumeration was made with the intention to increase crop diversification.

A detailed plan for both area expansion and productivity enhancement for Tur, Moong, and Urad has been formulated. Under the strategy, all the available high-yielding varieties (HYVs) of seeds will be distributed free of cost to increase area through intercropping and sole crop.

Similarly for oil seeds, the Government of India has approved a plan for the free distribution of high-yielding varieties of seeds to the farmers for the Kharif season 2021 in the form of mini-kits.

This special Kharif program is expected to bring an additional 6.37 lakh hectare area under oilseeds and is likely to produce 120.26 lakh quintals of oilseeds and edible oil amounting to 24.36 lakh quintals.
TAGS: #agriculture #Economy #government #MSP #MSP Price
first published: Jun 9, 2021 04:33 pm

