Cabinet approves MSP for 14 kharif crops; farmers to get 50-83% more than cost

The Union Cabinet on June 1 approved minimum support price for 14 kharif crops. The revised prices will provide farmers nearly 50-83 percent more than the cost, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a cabinet briefing.

The MSP for paddy has been raised by Rs 53 per to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year, Tomar said, adding for Jowar MSP is at Rs 2,620 per quintal and Bajra at Rs 2,150 per quintal.

Among other produce, the MSP for Cotton has been increased by 50 percent or Rs 260 to Rs 5,515 per quintal, he said.

The MSP for ragi, moong and groundnut have also been raised by 50 percent.

He said the procurement of wheat and paddy has gone up despite concerns due to lockdown.

He noted that 360 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured this year versus 342 lakh metric tonnes last year. In the case of paddy, procurement has been at 95 lakh metric tonnes versus 90 lakh metric tonne last year.

Among other measures to help farmers, the government has extended time for repayment of loans to August now, he said.



