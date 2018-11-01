App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Korea in the field of tourism

PTI
The cabinet on Thursday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Korea for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism, a statement from the government said.

The main objectives of the MoU are to expand bilateral cooperation in tourism, including cooperation in data related to tourism, between tourism stakeholders, including hotels and tour operators, to establish exchange programmes for cooperation in human resource development and encourage investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

"India and Korea have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The two parties are now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism," the statement said.
