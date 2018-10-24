App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves India-Singapore pact for setting up JWG on fintech

As per the pact, both countries will improve their regulatory connect to exchange best practices by sharing experience on policies and regulations related to fintech, an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Wednesday approved an MoU between India and Singapore to constitute a joint working group (JWG) on financial technology (fintech). The MoU got the clearance during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

As per the pact, both countries will improve their regulatory connect to exchange best practices by sharing experience on policies and regulations related to fintech, an official statement said.

The JWG will encourage collaboration of entrepreneurs and startups of both countries and develop fintech solutions for business/financial sectors.

The MoU will benefit both countries to excel in the fields of development of Application Programming Interfaces (APls), Regulatory Sandbox, security in payment and digital cash flow.

related news

The collaboration will also lead to integration of RuPay-Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS), UPI-FAST payment link, Aadhaar Stack and e-KYC in ASEAN region and cooperation on regulations, solutions for financial markets and insurance sector, it said.

Standards will be created for use of data in non-discriminatory manner by fintech and related entities and capacity building of relevant officials in regulatory institutions in the wake of new threats around cyber security and financial frauds, the statement said.

It will also encourage cooperation between India and Singapore on digital governance, financial inclusion and partnership in the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN) agenda, the statement added.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Cabinet #Economy #fintech #India #JWG #Singapore

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.